Tano Bofoakwa promoted to Premier League after beating Eleven Wonders on penalties

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Bofoakwa Tano defeated Eleven Wonders 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to secure promotion to the betPawa Premier League.



Bofoakwa Tano had a fast start to the game and went ahead after just seven minutes of play, Leslie Aryeetey gave his side the lead from a spot-kick.



In the 26th minute, Bofoakwa Tano thought they had doubled their lead when Saaka Dauda tapped the ball home from close range. However, the goal was ruled out for offside.



Bofoakwa Tano continued to control the game and came close to scoring in the final minutes of the first half but goalkeeper Sulemana Adamu Rashid pulled off a good save to deny Enoch Abu and keep the score at 1-0 at the interval.



Just a minute into the second, Eleven Wonders leveled the score, Osman Zackaria leapt high to head in a corner kick from Hamza Mohammed.



Bofoakwa Tano after going down stepped their game up and came close to scoring in the 57th and 62nd minute. Enoch Abu first struck the post before Leslie Aryeetey fired straight into the hands of the goalkeeper in a one-on-one situation.



In the 70th minute, Bofoakwa Tano thought they had regained the lead when Leslie Aryeetey tapped home from close range after a free-kick from Saaka Dauda struck the post but the goal was legitimately ruled out for offside.



Both teams in the remaining minutes of the game, both sides pushed for the winner but failed to take the chances that came their way as the game went into extra time.



The extra-time produced no goals and penalties were needed to separate the two teams. The shootouts ended 7-6 in favor of Bofoakwa Tano, securing a place in the Premier League for the first time since the 2006/07 season.



Bofoakwa Tano joins Heart of Lions and Nations FC as teams to secure promotion to feature in next season’s betPawa Premier League.



