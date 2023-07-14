Tano Bofoakwa appoint Frimpong Manso as new Head Coach

Sports News of Friday, 14 July 2023

Ghana Premier League returnees Tano Bofoakwa Football Club have appointed Frimpong Manso as their new head coach ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



He signed a two-year deal with the side after parting ways with Nkoranza Warriors in February 2023.



The Sunyani-based club will feature in the 2023/23 Ghana Premier League for the first time since they competed in the 2006/07 season.



They defeated Eleven Wonders 7-6 via penalties after a 1-1 draw in the Division One League playoff final on Friday, May 30 to qualify for the elite league.



Frimpong, 64, has vast experience in the field of coaching. In 2017 he assisted the interim coach Godwin Ablordey in the management of Asante Kotoko.



Between 2008 to late 2018, he managed Ghana's U17 team (Black Starlets) before he left to take charge of Nkoranza Warriors in March 2019.



He also had stints with Asante Kotoko, Kenpong Football Academy, and Techiman Eleven Wonders.





