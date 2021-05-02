Tanko backs CK Akonnor for Black Stars glory

Sports News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Former Ghana Assistant coach, Ibrahim Tanko has thrown his weight behind Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor and called for support from all Ghanaians ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The former Asante Kotoko boss led the country to qualify for the 23rd time to Africa’s major tournament set to be hosted in Cameroon next year.



The Black Stars are seeking to end their 39-year wait for an AFCON trophy having last won it in 1982.



According to Tanko, Akonnor is in charge of the national team and needs the support of all to be able to end the country’s 39 years trophy drought.



“I think every coach will love to coach the Black Stars.



“I always take this advice from my brother Anthony Baffoe who tells me God’s time is the best.



“If God ordains that I’m going to be a Black Stars coach so be it if not, it’s not only Black Stars that you can coach.



“The experience I have, outside, club, national team, and all those things, I don’t know what I have to do to get the job.



“But we have a coach, let’s all support him, and let’s hope that we are going to break this our 30-40 years of African Cup of nations winning cup.” Ibrahim Tanko told Muftawu Nabila on the Nabila Show.