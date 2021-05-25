Tandem cyclist calls for support from govt

Other Sports of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Ghana’s para-cyclist, Frederick Assor has bemoaned the lack of support from government towards preparations for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics.



According to Assor, who is among the few athletes to secure qualification to represent Ghana at the Olympic Games, they are currently struggling to prepare for the competition with no support from the authorities.



“With just three months to go, we have not heard anything from authorities and it is becoming very difficult for us to prepare for the Games,” he said in an interview with the Times Sports.



The tandem cyclist who has been camping at Mataheko in Accra with support from the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) said the situation was disheartening and needed to be addressed to ensure they performed well at the Games.



He said, it was not enough to give athletes $10,000 for winning medals at international competitions but was important for the country to invest in their preparations to ensure they made the nation proud.



Assor, who would be participating in both track and road events, said he does not have a bicycle for the road event while his track bicycle is not in the best of shapes.



Interestingly, he said, the country has already began raising funds for the Black Stars for the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup next year, adding that, “ the focus must rather be on us who have just some few months to go for the paralympics.”



He therefore called on the sector Minister, Mustapha Ussif to immediately come to their aid to ensure they do not only participate but win medals at the competition.



Assor and Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe has qualified for the 16th Summer Paralympics scheduled for August 24 to September 5 in Tokyo and looking forward to make the nation proud.



Assor represented Ghana at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia and had an impressive outing at the Tandem Elite Championship in Australia.



Tandem is a track cycling event that requires a sighted pilot and a non-sighted rider.



GBA EC meets boxing gyms, clubs today



The Elections Committee (EC) of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) will hold a meeting with all boxing clubs and gyms in the Greater Accra Region.



The agenda is on the impending elections and also clarify a statement issued to boxing promoters and match makers.



A statement from the GBA communications team said the meeting would be held at the premises of the Attoh Quarshie and Will Power boxing gyms at James Town at 3pm today.



All gyms in the Greater Accra are requested to attend the important meeting.