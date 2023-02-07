Tamale table tennis open slated for February 18, 2023

Tennis News of Tuesday, 7 February 2023

Source: Nicholas Akussah

Over 100 table tennis players are expected to gather at the Tamale Senior High School on Saturday, February 18, 2023, and battle each other for top laurels in the National Open Championship.



The tournament being hosted by the Table Tennis Hawks of Tamale and officially sanctioned by the Ghana Table Tennis Association, GTTA, would serve as a national ranking competition for all players.



According to the organizers, suitable measures have been put in place to ensure a successful competition.



"We have outlined every needed step to ensure we have a great event. Preparations for accommodations have also reached an advanced stage. We are putting things in place for the big day," one of the organizers said.



They also mentioned that certified officials and umpires have been invited to oversee the competition.



"Ghana's certified ITTF competition manager, William Berekorang Asare, will be at Tamale to manage the competition; he has a lot of experience managing table tennis events.



"He has also successfully managed major competitions across the country, and we have no doubt about bringing him on board for this event," he added.



Aside from its national ranking status, winners of the competition would walk home with cash prizes, medals, and trophies.



Eva Adom-Amankwah of the Ghana Armed Forces emerged victorious at last year's edition. She is poised to defend her title.