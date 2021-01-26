Sports News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: GNA

Tamale Super Ladies goalkeeper Mutaka Kailatu dies

The late Mutaka Kailatu

Tamale Super Ladies goalkeeper Mutaka Kailatu has died.



The young shot-stopper was confirmed dead on Monday, 25th January, 2021 after a short battle with illness.



The sad news was broken by her club on Twitter.



“Management of Tamale Super Ladies are SAD to announce the DEATH of one of the goalkeepers of the club MUTAKA KAILATU (OLELE) which occurred this evening. Burial will take place at Dalung tomorrow. May Allah have mercy,” the club wrote.



Kailatu will be buried on Tuesday according to Islamic customs.



She was one of the budding goalkeepers coming out of the Northern Zone of the female divisions.