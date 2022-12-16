Tamale City announce Hamza Mohammed as caretaker coach

Sports News of Friday, 16 December 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Tamale City deputy coach Hamza Mohammed will take charge of the club in the absence of head coach Mohammed Abdul Wahid.



Abdul Wahid is out of the country for a one-month refresher course in the USA.



Hamza will be in the dugout for the games against Bechem United, Great Olympics, Hearts of Oak, and Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.



"Tamale City Football Club wish to announce that head coach Mohammed Abdul Wahid has left the country for the USA for a one-month refresher course".



"In his absence, assistant coach Hamza Mohammed will act as head coach with support from the rest of the technical team", the club said in a statement.



Tamale City are currently placed 17th on the league table with six points.



The Northern-based side will play Bechem United in their next Ghana Premier League game.





