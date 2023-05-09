Tamale City CEO dismisses King Faisal's protest over unqualified player accusation

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Tamale City CEO, Mohammed Iddi, has dismissed King Faisal's protest against his club over the use of an alleged unqualified player in their 4-0 victory in the match week 30 Ghana Premier League fixture.



King Faisal had claimed that winger Isaac Mensah was registered with two different names and Dates of Birth in the FIFA Connect System, making him ineligible to play in the match.



They also argued that Mensah was unqualified to feature in the game because he was transferred to Tamale City on loan and should have returned to his parent club, Sekondi Hasaacas, at the end of the loan.



In response, Iddi stated that Mensah is a player of his outfit and there are no doubts about that. Iddi also denied any knowledge of a player named Jireh Kojo Nissi being registered with the team.



“Isaac Mensah is a Tamale City player and there’s no doubt about that. We took him from Hasaacas in the 2019/20 season and he was not released for us on loan," he told Oyerepa FM.



"Because if you release a player on loan, you must specifically make sure that all documents are about the loan.



“Isaac didn’t have a contract with Hasaacas, he was released to us and we registered him. He has been with us for the past three seasons.



When asked about the player registered as Jireh Kojo Nissi, Mohammed Iddi responded, "As the CEO of Tamale City, I don't know, I'm not aware of that."