Talks are ongoing with Government to allow fans into stadia – Asante Twum

Matches are to be played behind closed doors

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum, says the association is in talks with the Government to allow fans into stadiums for football matches.



The Government has imposed a ban on fans going to stadia to watch Ghana Premier League matches after initially agreeing to allow 25% fans before the start of the new football season in November.



This order it explains is to curb a possible second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic by playing matches behind closed doors.



Asante Twum states that clubs are struggling to cope financially because gate proceeds are not coming–the primary source of revenue for some clubs.



“We have engaged the sector ministry and still we are speaking with the government to allow fans into the various stadia and we hope government will accept our proposal,” he told Kessben FM.



“I have been to various venues this year and the number of people I see behind the gates is overwhelming, knowing very well there’s a ban by the government.



“What I’m saying is, nobody is happy playing the games behind closed doors, even economically and financially, it’s taking a lot from these clubs.



“Our industry is not so strong to do without gate revenues, our clubs rely heavily on the gate proceeds so playing behind closed doors is hectic for the clubs.”



The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season enters match week seven this weekend, with other competitions like the National Division One League and Women’s Premier League set to begin in 2021.

