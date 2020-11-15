Soccer News of Sunday, 15 November 2020

Talented Matthew Cudjoe marks Legon Cities debut in Berekum Chelsea stalemate

Youngster Matthew Cudjoe played his first match for Legon Cities FC on Saturday, 14 November 2020 in their Ghana Premier League opener.



The Ghana U20 star was brought on after the interval to replace Mohammed Yakubu against Berekum Chelsea.



Cudjoe joined the Royals two days before their first match which they drew 1-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



But the talented midfielder could not help the home side to secure victory.



Last season, Cudjoe played on loan at giants Asante Kotoko where he announced his readiness for top-tier football.



The 18-year-old was the poster boy for the Porcupine Warriors before the league was suspended and subsequently cancelled.

