Talented Ghanaian and American youngster Nana-Poku Agyekum impresses national team scouts

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Budding Ghanaian and American talent Nana Poku Agyekum has caught the eyes of Ghana national team youth scouts. The youngster currently plays his football at Major League Soccer (MLS) Next side FA Euro of New York.



Despite being at the nursery stages of his highly-promising career, Nana Poku Agyekum's visionary prowess which allows him to slide through defense-splitting passes and his ability to draw out opponents with his dribbling skills have made him a star worth keeping an eye on.



His ability to manipulate his body to swerve markers and beat pressing opponents has earned him plaudits from followers of grassroots football on a national level.



His rapid rise to the national level is yet a testament of his talent which has earned him comparisons to globally-acclaimed wingers like Bukayo Saka, Leroy Sane, and Mohammed Salah, among others.



It is believed that coaches of Ghana’s youth teams are keeping an eye on the budding talent who is most certainly destined for greatness.



Sources tell GhanaWeb that when the youngster visited Ghana recently, members of the coaching team of the national Under-15 handed him an invite to have first-hand experience of his massive talent.



Information indicates that the youngster impressed hugely and has been marked down by the coaches for future assignments