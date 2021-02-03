Sports News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Takyi Arhin set to be named new Aduana Stars General Manager - Reporter

Takyi Arhin is close to the Aduana Stars job

Experienced football administrator Takyi Arhin is expected to be named as the new General Manager of Ghana Premier League side Aduana Stars with an official announcement expected to be made by the close of the week.



Arhin returns to the Dorma-based side for the first time in 11-years after spearheading their promotion to the Ghanaian top-flight.



He left under acrimonious circumstances but returns to take full charge of the Fire Club.



Arhin was picked ahead of two Executive Council members of the Ghana Football Association Nana Sarfo Oduro and Kingsley Osei Bonsu who were shortlisted for the position.



The outspoken football administrator stole the march off the duo to be named the new boss in charge of the club in Dorma.



Arhin is an experienced hand having worked as club secretary to Berekum Arsenal, Chief Executive of B.A United and recently General Manager of Techiman Eleven Wonders.



He previously worked as a top official of Aduana Stars - aiding the side to qualify to the elite division for the first time some 11 years ago.



