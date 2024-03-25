Take it easy on John Paintsil - Samuel Inkoom 'begs' Ghanaians

Sports News of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Inkoom, is urging Ghanaians to ease down on the criticism of John Paintsil and help him succeed in his new role as an assistant coach of the Black Stars.



Inkoom told JoyNews that he understands the criticism being directed at Paintsil but believes that Ghanaians must focus on what he has to offer rather than his conduct.



The former Asante Kotoko defender noted that the ultimate dream of every Ghanaian is to see the Black Stars succeed and that if John Paintsil can help the team excel, then, he should be given the needed support.



“My focus is on the national team and I wouldn’t say anything bad about John Paintsil. We all have to support him because when they bring glory, we will all be happy. There is a lot of bashing going on but I’m just begging Ghanaians to take it easy on him and give him the confidence he needs to excel. Everybody needs a platform, so, let’s support him,” he said.



Samuel Inkoom also indicated his impression of the duration of the contract handed to Otto Addo and his new technical team by the Ghana Football Association.



Otto Addo and his team made up of Joseph Lauman as assistant one, John Paintsil as assistant two, and Fatawu Dauda as goalkeepers’ trainer, have been handed a 34-month contract to steer the affairs of the Black Stars.



Samuel Inkoom noted in the interview that the length of the contract gives him confidence that the FA is eyeing long-term success instead of an immediate one.



He added that the coaches will be assured of their job security and therefore make decisions that will result in long-term benefits for Ghana.



“The duration of the contract is great because the coach will now have the confidence to develop the players and do whatever he has to do to help us succeed. I believe that if you give a coach a long period, he will succeed. With this contract, he will have enough time to do the things that will help us succeed,” he said.



The new technical team suffered a defeat in their first game in charge but have a chance to earn a positive result in their game against Uganda on March 26, 2024.



