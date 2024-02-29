Take Nora Hauptle from Ghana - Zambians tell FAZ after Black Queens' incredible display in Ndola

Sports News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Black Queens head coach Nora Hauptle won the hearts of many Zambians after the Black Queens delivered an outstanding performance in the second leg of the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers against Zambia on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.



Despite Ghana failing to qualify, Zambians have embarked on a campaign urging the Football Association of Zambian (FAZ) to poach Nora Hauptle.



Many Zambians were captivated by Hauptle's tactical acumen and how she outwitted Bruce Mwape, who was in the opposing dugout.



They believe the Black Queens were unlucky because they outplayed the Copper Queens tactically. They also hold that their team only thrived on individual brilliance to edge Ghana.



Some argued that due to the quality of the Zambian team, Nora Hauptle would be the perfect fit and would take them to a higher level, unlike Bruce.



Meanwhile, when asked about Zambians swooning over her, Hauple said: "I think it's nice."



The Swiss manager also added that she is abreast with the Zambian players.



"I know every Zambian player inside and out," she said at the post-match.



The Black Queens suffered a heartbreaking elimination from the Olympic Games qualifiers after losing 4-3 on aggregate.



Ghana shared the spoils with the Copper Queens in a 3-3 draw in the second leg, but a 0-1 win for Zambia in the first leg in Accra saw them through to the final round of the qualifiers.





