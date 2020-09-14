Sports News of Monday, 14 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Tahiru Awudu scores on league debut with Fuenlabrada in Spanish Segunda Division

Ghana international Tahiru Awudu

On-loan striker, Tahiru Awudu scored on his debut with CF Fuenlabrada on Sunday, September, 13 as they beat CD Lugo 2-0 in the Spanish second-tier competition.



Tahiru Awudu put CF Fuenlabrada ahead in the 69th minute of the game.



The 20-year-old, who played in the Spanish fourth tier last season and scored four goals in eight matches, was overly impressive on his league debut for CF Fuenlabrada.



But he did not play full throttle as he got substituted in the 86th minute.



CF Fuenlabrada's second goal in the game was scored by French international Randy Ntekja.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.