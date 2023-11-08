Tadic and Fred are my favourite Fenerbahce teammates - Alexander Djiku

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku has revealed that Dusan Tadic and Fred are his favourite teammates at Fenerbahce.



Since his arrival in the summer transfer window, Djiku has been an influential presence in Fenerbahçe's backline.



In Djiku's recent absence, Fenerbahçe experienced their first defeat of the season, falling 3-0 to Trabzonspor over the weekend.



Despite being relatively new to the squad, Djiku has already identified two players who significantly impact the team's performance. He commended former Ajax captain Dusan Tadic for his exceptional skill, and ex-Manchester United midfielder Fred for his contributions both defensively and offensively.



"I will give two names for my favourite players in Fenerbahçe. One of them is Dusan Tadic, he has incredible feet. The other one is Fred. He makes a big difference defensively and offensively with the ball. There are very quality names and good competition in the team. Edin Dzeko is also a great striker," he told French radio RMC.



Djiku is expected to recover from his injury before the international break next week.



