Table Tennis star Bernice Borquaye wins GhanaWeb Excellence in Sports Award

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian table tennis star Bernice Borley Borquaye has been crowned winner of the GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Sports.



Facing formidable competition from accomplished female sports luminaries like former Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe, Adjoa Bayor, Elizabeth Opoku, and Esther Badu, Bernice Borquaye emerged triumphant after weeks of intense voting.



Bernice Borquaye received the recognition at the awards gala held at the La Palm Royal Beach on Friday, December 8, 2023.



Expressing her joy after receiving the award, Borquaye revealed her surprise and gratitude, acknowledging the recognition of her decade-long dedication to ping pong.



She stated, "It's very interesting doing sports, and I was surprised because I thought it was a joke. I will continue training hard, and being a married woman is not an easy task as I have three children. GhanaWeb has done well; this is extraordinary."



With over a decade of playing for the national table tennis team, Black Loopers, Borquaye has represented the nation at prestigious events such as the Commonwealth Games, African Games, West Africa Championship, and various competitions across the country.



Currently with the Ghana Navy Table Tennis team, the seasoned table tennis player continues to make remarkable contributions to the sport.



The 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards was aimed at rewarding women who have played instrumental roles in various capacities in the country.



The award also acknowledged the efforts of women who have brought significant changes in various aspects of society.



