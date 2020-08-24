Sports News of Monday, 24 August 2020

TV3 presents prize to Ghana’s strongest 2020 winner

Ahmed Boakye wins Ghana’s strongest 2020

Winner of this year’s edition of TV3 Ghana’s Strongest, Ahmed Boakye, was on Friday 21st August 2020 presented with his prize package at the premises of the leading Ghanaian television channel.



Management of the television station, TV3 Network handed over keys of the brand new Hyundai Sonata sedan to the Kumasi-based bodybuilder plus a cheque with a value of GHC5000 during the brief presentation ceremony.



Ahmed Boakye was crowned the winner of the 2020 Ghana’s Strongest after accumulating an incredible 96 points at the grand finale held at the Elli Beach Resort in Tegbi in the Volta Region last Sunday 16th August 2020.

