Sports News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

TP Mazembe to send Ghanaian striker Isaac Amoah on loan to Nkana FC in Zambia

Ghanaian forward, Isaac Amoah

Ghanaian forward Isaac Amoah is set to join Zambian champions Nkana FC on loan for the 2020/2021 season, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.



TP Mazembe have already reached an agreement with Nkana on the transfer of the player.



Amoah is expected to travel to Zambia from DR Congo to complete once he agrees personal terms with Nkana.



The 27-year-old joined Mazembe July 2019 from Sa Majeste Sanga Balende also in DR Congo but has since struggled to earn a first team spot.



Amoah played Amidaus Professionals and AshantiGold SC before heading to DR Congo in October 2018.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.