Sports News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

TP Mazembe part ways with Torric Jebrin

Former Hearts of Oak player, Torric Jebrin

DR Congo giants TP Mazembe have parted ways with Ghanaian midfielder Torric Jebrin with immediate effect.



The club opted against renewing his contract after the expiration of his one year deal.



Jebrin joined Mazembe in 2019 on an initial one-year deal with an option to extend.



He made 15 appearances, provided two assists and scored only once in all competitions last term.



The former Hearts of Oak player has previously featured for Ismaily SC, El Mokawloon, Al Masry SC, Al Wahda and Al Kawkab.



He has also had stints with Turkish sides Trabzonspor and Bucaspor.

