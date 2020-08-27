Sports News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

TP Mazembe part ways with Ghanaian attacking midfielder Torric Jebrin

Jebrin joined Mazembe in 2019

DR Congo giants TP Mazembe have parted ways with Ghanaian midfielder Torric Jebrin, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.



Jebrin joined Mazembe in 2019 on an initial one-year deal with an option to extend.



The DR champions have decided not the renew with the former Hearts of Oak player following the expiration of his contract.



Jebrin made 15 appearances, provided two assists and scored only once in all competitions last term.



The 29-year-old attacking midfielder turned out for several clubs in Egypt and Saudi Arabia before heading to DR Congo.



Jebrin has played Ismaily SC, El Mokawloon, Al Masry SC, Al Wahda and Al Kawkab.



He has also had stints with Turkish sides Trabzonspor and Bucaspor.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.