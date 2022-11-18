Switzerland victory important for Ghana ahead of World Cup - Joseph Aidoo

Sports News of Friday, 18 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo has disclosed that importance of the 2-0 win over Switzerland in an international friendly on Thursday.



The West African countries concluded their 2022 World Cup preparation with a convincing victory at the Zayed Sports complex.



Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Serlom Semenyo scored in the second half to ensure the West Africans head into the World Cup on a high note.



"I think it's very important win for us a group, as the nation like to motivate ourselves and the people of Ghana," the Celta Vigo ace said after the game.



Black Stars have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.



Aidoo is confident Ghana will progress from the group stage.



"It's a tough group but I think and I believe we will going to make it out," he added.



Black Stars will leave Abu Dhabi for Doha today for Doha and are expected to arrive this evening to continue with preparations for the World Cup finals.



Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.



Ghana secured a 4th FIFA World Cup tournament having participated in 2006, 2010, and 2014 in Germany, South Africa, and Brazil after drawing 1-1 against Nigeria in the return leg of the final play-offs at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja to seal qualification on the away goals rule.



The 2022 FIFA World Cup takes place between November 20 and December 18, 2022.



Only three sides from the continent have ever progressed to the quarter-finals; Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002, and Ghana in 2010.



Ghana will be hoping to progress from the group stage at this year's tournament.