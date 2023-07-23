Swiss top-flight BSC Young Boys interested in signing Ghanaian youngster lbrahim Sadiq

Sports News of Sunday, 23 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Swiss Super League side BSC Young Boys have expressed their interest in signing Ghanaian attacking midfielder Ibrahim Sadiq in the ongoing summer transfer window.



According to Swedish newspaper Sportbladet, BK Häcken have received an official bid from Youngs Boys for the player.



Sadiq, who has been a livewire for BK Häcken in the Swedish topflight has attracted a lot of offers due to his silky and impressive outings.



The 23-year-old has so far netted 5 goals combined in 7 appearances in this current Allsvenskan top-flight contest and the UEFA Champions League group stage preliminary qualifying round of games.



Sadiq's deal with BK Häcken will run out on December 31, 2025, and he has been valued at €2m by transfermarkt.



The promising attacker is a graduate of Ghanaian-based Right to Dream Academy but joined FC Nordsjaelland in 2018.



He is yet to make his debut for the senior national team, the Black Stars.