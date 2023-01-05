Swiss tactician Nora Hauptle appointed new Black Queens head coach

Sports News of Thursday, 5 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that it has appointed Swiss tactician Nora Hauptle as the new head coach of the Black Queens.



“Nora Hauptle has been appointed as the Head Coach of the Senior Women’s national team – otherwise known as Black Queens.



“The 39-year-old former Swiss International is a product of the University of Bern where she attained her Masters in Sports Sciences – also a Bachelor of Philosophy and Minor in Theatre Sciences.



“Nora holds is a UEFA Pro Licence certificate and has previously worked as an Instructor for the Swiss Football Association,” an official statement on the website of the Ghana FA said on Thursday, January 5.



Nora Häuptle during her stint with the Black Queens will be assisted by Joyce Boatey-Agyei and Aboagye Dacosta.



Joyce Boatey–Agyei is a physical Education Tutor and Coach of Kumasi Girls Senior High School and a former Coach of the Girls U-15 national team.



Meanwhile, Aboagye Dacosta is a former player of Asante Kotoko and Head Coach of the Women’s Premier League Club Ashtown Ladies in Kumasi.



The new technical team of the Black Queens is getting to work immediately to prepare for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the third edition of the WAFU Zone B Women's Cup of Nations 2023 in March/April this year.