Sports News of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Swiss giants FC Basel chase Ghana U-20 star Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

FC Basel is reportedly ready to pay $1 million for Issahaku

Swiss giants, FC Basel are set to sign Ghana U-20 star Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, information reaching footballghana.com has revealed.



The Steadfast FC teenager has come under the limelight after excelling at the 2021 Total CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament hosted in Mauritania.



Now being chased by a host of clubs, FC Basel is reportedly ready to pay $1 million for the services of the AFCON U-20 best player.



According to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, the Swiss top-flight league club in its proposal is ready to do the initial payment of $500,000 and the balance of $500,000 when the Steadfast player attains 18years.



If a deal is reached and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku joins the club, he will receive $15,000 monthly.



After turning 18, the wage will automatically be increased to $30,000.



At the recently ended U-20 AFCON, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku finished the tournament as the best player on the back of his outstanding performances for the Ghana Black Satellites.