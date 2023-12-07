Swiss-Ghanaian Kwadwo Duah sets up assist in Ludogorets thumping Cup win over Lokomotiv Plovdiv

Sports News of Thursday, 7 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Swiss-Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah played a pivotal role for Ludogorets Razgrad as they convincingly defeated Lokomotiv Plovdiv 4-0 in the Bulgarian Cup round of 16.



The 26-year-old contributed to Ludogorets Razgrad's dominance by setting up the third goal during the dismantling of the top-tier club.



On Wednesday afternoon, Tekpetey assisted the opening goal, with Caio Vidal finding the net just 11 minutes into the game.



Heading into halftime with a one-goal advantage, Ludogorets Razgrad geared up for a late onslaught.



Lokomotiv Plovdiv's challenge intensified when Jorge Segura received his second yellow card in the 57th minute, reducing them to 10 men.



Seizing the opportunity, Ludogorets Razgrad extended their lead in the 75th minute through Rick's goal.



Kwadwo Duah then played a key role in the team's third goal, assisting Rwan Cruz in the 85th minute.



Mathias Tissera sealed the victory with the fourth goal in the second minute of additional time, concluding the match with a resounding 4-0 scoreline.



This triumph propels Ludogorets Razgrad into the quarterfinals of the Bulgarian Cup.