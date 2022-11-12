Swindon Town to earn around 330,000 pounds if Joseph Wollacott makes Ghana final squad

Sports News of Saturday, 12 November 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

English League Two side Swindon Town are in line of earning money from FIFA for their current and former players being called to represent their respective countries at the World Cup in Qatar.



Swindon have their current player Jonny Williams, summoned by Wales to become just the fourth player in the club’s history to be heading to the FIFA World Cup.



Meanwhile, their ex-goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott is expected to be named in Ghana’s final 26-man squad for the Mundial which is kicking off later this month.



FIFA will distribute more than US$200 million to clubs whose players participate in the World Cup.



The game’s global governing body confirmed details of its club benefits programme last month, announcing US$209 million had been set aside.



FIFA anticipates that the scheme will mean a payment of US$10,000 per player for each day he remains with his national team at the World Cup tournament and during the official preparation period.



The more participants a club have, and how far each of those players progresses in the tournament, will determine the final amount a club can earn in the end.



Any club that a player has been registered within the two years prior to the World Cup will be eligible for a share of the daily payout.



With both Williams and Wollacott likely to play make appearances at the World Cup, Swindon could be in line to land at least £333,000 from the two players.



This is based on the first day of international break being counted as Monday, November 14, and both Ghana and Wales failing to make it out of their individual groups before returning home the day after their final group games.



Wollacott had stints with Swindon from October 2018 to July 2021 before signing for his present club Charlton Athletic in League One.