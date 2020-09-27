Sports News of Sunday, 27 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Swansea star Andre Ayew congratulates Jamal Lowe on netting first goal for the club

Swansea City vice-captain, Andre Dede Ayew has congratulated new signing Jamal Lowe on scoring his first goal for the club.



The English-forward who is of Ghanaian descent joined the Championship outfit from Wigan Athletic thus summer to strengthen manager Steve Cooper’s team.



On Saturday afternoon, Jamal Lowe was in action for Swansea City and managed to score his first goal for his new club after he was assisted by Andre Ayew.



Taking to Twitter to celebrate what ended as 2-0 win for Swansea City against Wycombe Wanderers, the Ghana captain has congratulated his attacking partner for his first goal.



“Good win away from home.. 1st goal, 1st assist. congrats on ur first goal Jamal Lowe. we keep going”, Andre Ayew said in a post on his Twitter page.



Meanwhile, Andre Ayew also scored in the game against Wycombe Wanderers as he opened his goal scoring account for the 2020/2021 footballs season.





Good win away from home..???? 1st goal ,1st assist????????..congrats on ur first goal @JamzLowe ????????????????.. we keep going !! YJB ???????? pic.twitter.com/77o8UFEgN5 — André Ayew (@AyewAndre) September 26, 2020

