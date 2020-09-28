Sports News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Swansea’s Ayew’s fine form rewarded with selection in EFL Team of the Week

Swansea City attacker Andre Ayew

Ghanaian attacker Andre Ayew has been named in the EFL Team of The Week following his match-winning performance for Swansea against Wycombe.



Ayew scored and assisted as Swansea City beat Wycombe 2-0 on the road in the English Championship over the Weekend.



The Black Stars captain opened his season’s account when he fired in his side’s first goal of the match.



Ayew scored inside the first 15 minutes after he was set up by team-mate Jake Bidwell.



Later, he turned provider for forward Jamal Lowe as the away side doubled their lead as the away side eventually held on for the win.



In rewarding players for their output during the weekend, the EFL put together a Team of The Week with Ayew getting selected.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.