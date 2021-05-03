Swansea manager explains Andre Ayew's absence in victory over Derby County

Soccer News of Monday, 3 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper has revealed the reason behind Andre Ayew's absence in the comeback win against Derby County on Saturday.



Ayew, Swansea's leading scorer this season, was omitted from the squad to face The Rams because he was unfit for the match.



According to Cooper, the Ghana captain took a knock in the 2-2 draw against Reading just after returning from a hamstring injury. Ayew netted his 16th goal of the campaign in that game.



"Andre, as you know, wasn't fit to start the game last week. With that 30 minutes, he just had a slight setback," explained Cooper in the post match conference.



"Nothing to worry about and hopefully we'll see them (Ayew and Marc Guehi) back on the grass at some stage this week.



"Whether they play against Watford I'm not too sure yet."



Despite being a minor knock, the 31-year-old is expected to be fit in time for the Premier League promotion play-offs.



Andre Ayew has been immerse for Swansea this season, helping the Welsh club clinch a play-off spot with two games left.



Meanwhile, manager Steve Cooper praised the entire team for reaching '80 points in a difficult season.'



"We've got 80 points. 80 points in this really tough season and the circumstances we have to work and play in, the lads deserve so much credit for it," he said.



"I'm really proud of them. We've got a really tough one next week, but if we can get to 83 points, that's impressive."