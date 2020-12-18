Sports News of Friday, 18 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Swansea forward Andre Ayew urges team to keep going despite recent setback

Swansea City forward, Andre Ayew

Swansea City forward, Andre Ayew, has backed the team to keep going despite recent setbacks as they look to secure Premier League promotion.



Steve Cooper's side suffered a 2-0 defeat to Derby County at Pride Park Stadium on Wednesday.



That was their fourth loss of the league season but Ayew is confident his side will make amends as they welcome Barnsley for a showdown at Liberty Stadium on Saturday.



"We are always disappointed to lose. Overall, it’s been a decent start, but that’s all that it is so far," the 30-year-old told the club's official website.



"There are so many games to play, even within the space of a week the table can change so much, but that’s the nature of the Championship and it’s what we have to deal with given the congested fixture list due to Covid.



"We have things we need to build on and things we need to improve on, I think that is the same for every side.



"I hope to bring my experience to help the team because, even though you will lose games, it is about how you handle those things.



"I think we have been good at that this season, we have to keep that going and make sure there are more good things than bad."



Swansea currently occupy the fourth position on the league table with 33 points, having won nine, drawn six and lost four of matches played so far.



Ayew has scored seven goals in 18 matches, sitting as the club's top scorer.

