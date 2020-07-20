Sports News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Swansea coach Steve Cooper has done a great job - Andre Ayew

Steve Cooper (right) made Andre Ayew Swansea's vice-captain earlier this season

Swansea City attacker Andre Dede Ayew has been impressed by the job done by manager Steve Cooper in his first year at the club.



According to Ayew, Copper and his staff have done a great job. The Swans with a youthful squad have impressed this season.



With one game remaining in the Championship, they are in contention for Premier League promotion.



Swansea will reach the play-offs if they win against Reading and Cardiff City fail to beat Hull City on the final day of the season.



"I'm impressed by the gaffer and his staff," he said. "They have done a great job and it's not easy when it's your first year and you have a lot of young players around.



"He has quality and you can see we have an identity and style of play.



"It's true we've had ups and downs, but when you have a team with a lot of young players, you can't get everything straight away.



"His message is coming across well and I'm happy to have met and worked with him. He's got great ideas and he's going to be a big manager in the future."



Ayew has been Swansea's best player this season, scoring 17 goals across all competitions.

