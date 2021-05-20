Swansea attacker Andre Ayew nets 58 goals in England

Sports News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

On Monday night, Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew scored the only goal for Swansea City in the semi-final fixture of the 2021 Championship Playoffs, as the Swans took the first-leg advantage on the road and Ayew has now scored 58 goals in England.



In the 39th minute, the Black Stars skipper scored with a superb attempt in the area, twisting, and turning around a couple of opponents before curling the ball into the far right corner of the net.



After the 2014/15 season, the gifted footballer departed French football to join Swansea City in the English Premier League.



In the Championship this season, he has 16 goals and four assists for his side, but the breakdown of his 58 goals in the English game is as follows:



12 Premier League goals in 47 games for Swansea City in 2015/16 season and 2017/18.



12 Premier League goals in 50 matches for West Ham United in 2016/17.



34 Championship goals in 104 games for Swansea City since 2019/20.



The second leg is scheduled for May 22nd, and the winner of this game will face the winner of the Brentford-Bournemouth encounter in the Playoffs final, with the winner qualifying for the English Premier League in 2021-22.



Norwich and Watford have qualified for the Premier League automatically for the next season after finishing first and second, respectively.



Andre Ayew will play in Ghana's two international friendly games against Morocco and Ivory Coast next month.