Sports News of Friday, 27 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Swansea ace Andre Ayew pops up on the radar of Turkish club Goztepe

Swansea City captain, Andre Ayew

Swansea City superstar Andre Ayew has emerged on the radar of Turkish Super Lig side Goztepe ahead of the winter transfer window, GHANASoccernet.com can reveal.



The 30-year-old Ghana captain is high on the wish-list of Goztepe who are ready to break the bank to sign the experienced attacker in January.



Ayew has been in superb form for club and country this season, having scored six times in the young championship campaign for Swansea and was on target last night in the 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday.



The ex-Marseille forward shook off injury concerns to climb off the bench and score Swansea's only goal in the game, after returning from international duty. Ayew scored a brace when Ghana defeated Sudan in Cape Coast in the AFCON qualifiers.



The Swansea City forward spent a season on loan in Turkey where he played for Fenerbache in the 2018/19 season.



He scored against Goztepe playing for Fenerbache in the Turkish League.



Despite the interest from Goztepe, it is not certain if Swansea will allow their most priced asset leave in the winter transfer window as they aim at returning to the English Premier League.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.