Swansea City target Wigan striker Kyle Joseph as Andre Ayew replacement

Sports News of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Swansea City is interested in signing Wigan Athletic striker Kyle Joseph to replace the departing Andre Dede Ayew.



Swansea is set to lose Wayne Routledge and Andre Ayew this month with the contracts of both players expiring on June 30.



The Welsh side is keen on strengthening their attack next season and has identified Wigan Athletic forward Kyle Joseph.



Swansea played without a natural center-forward all season and is keen on signing the Scottish footballer.



Joseph is out of contract this month but has been offered a new deal by Wigan



The Scotland Under-19 international has scored five goals in 20 appearances.



Andre Ayew, Swansea City's leading top scorer for the past two seasons will see his lucrative deal with the club come to an end.



The Ghana International played his final game for the club as he waved the Swansea fans at the Wembley Stadium after the defeat to Brentford in the Championship play-offs.



Andre Ayew has been linked with a move to English Premier League side Crystal Palace.



He could reunite with Coach Steve Cooper at the club.