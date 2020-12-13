Soccer News of Sunday, 13 December 2020

Swansea City talisman Andre Ayew takes dig at Championship managers despite their ‘best player’ praises

Ghana and Swansea United forward André Ayew could not hide his joy over the plaudits he has been receiving from managers in the Championship despite their complains over his bumper salary.



Ayew is arguably the best player in the Championship for the past one and half seasons.



The charismatic forward has propelled Swansea City to 2nd on the standings.



In recent weeks, Tony Pulis of Sheffield Wednesday, Luton’s Nathan Jones, Blackburn’s Tony Mowbray and Jason Tindall of Bournemouth have all said variations on the same theme – namely, that the Black Stars was a cut above everything else on the field, but that no-one should be surprised because you get what you pay for and Swansea are rumoured to be still paying Ayew £80,000-a-week.



When asked how it feels to make other managers so envious, Ayew said, “I don’t mind.”



“If they’re jealous, then my manager will be happy. I need to keep going the way I’m going.



“It’s always good to hear from managers that you’re a good player and the best in the league. I work every day to try and make that happen.



“I respect every club and the league. I’ve played in every competition which exists in the world, but I respect this league very much and if I’m not at the top of my game, I won’t get the praises from other managers.”



Ayew has scored 9 goals so far this season, including four in his last 8 games.

