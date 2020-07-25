Sports News of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Swansea City star Andre Ayew lauds striking partner Rhian Brewster

Swansea City attacker Andre Ayew

Swansea City vice-captain Andre Ayew has hailed teammate Rhian Brewster following the attacker’s impact in the Swansea City team.



Brewster,20, only joined the Swans on loan from Premier League Champions Liverpool in the January transfer window.



Since joining Swansea City, the former England U17 star has been able to score 10goals in 20 League appearances, a performance which has earned him plaudits from the Ghana captain.



“Rhian has everything to play for. He has goals, he has speed, and he has power,” said the Swansea vice-captain,” he told swanseacity.com.



“He is still young, and he has a few things to learn and improve on, but when we are talking about a pure finisher and talent in front of the goal, he has it all.



“He has everything a striker needs to get, and that is very important.



“When you are 19 or 20, and you see the season he has had. If he continues to work hard, he is going to be a top, top player.



“The fact he’s playing games every three days is teaching him a lot.





