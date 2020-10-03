Sports News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Source: goal.com

Swansea City not expecting Andre Ayew exit

Andre Ayew is in the final 12 months of his contract at the Liberty Stadium

Swansea City are not expecting Andre Ayew to leave the club in this transfer window.



The Ghana captain is in the final 12 months of his contract at the Liberty Stadium and might leave as a free agent if he does not renew his deal.



Ahead of Swansea City’s home game against Millwall on Saturday, manager Steve Cooper said the 30-year-old is focused at the club and rules out an imminent exit.



"What I see every day with Andre is a motivated player that's contributed hugely through his own performances and also to the players around him," Cooper was quoted by BBC Sport.



"I speak to Andre regularly and I am fairly sure if something was happening he would be honest with me. We just carry on as normal."

