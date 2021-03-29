Swansea City nervous as Andre Ayew limps off in Ghana victory over Sao Tome

Sports News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Swansea City ace, Andre Ayew limped off the pitch after helping Ghana to secure a 3-1 win over São Tomé and Príncipe on Sunday.



Ghana wrapped up their qualification with a win at the Accra ports Stadium to finish as Group C winners.



The 30-year-old played the entirety of the match, although he looked in serious discomfort following the conclusion of the game.



However, Ayew was being assisted off the field of play following the full-time whistle.



Ayew limped off while wearing heavy strapping above his left foot and being carried by two members of medical staff.



Ayew missed his side's previous qualifier against South Africa in a bid to ensure he would not be required to quarantine upon his return to the United Kingdom.



Goals from Nicholas Opoku, former Swan Jordan Ayew and Baba Rahman earned the Black Stars a 3-1 win on Sunday night.



Swansea City return to action against Birmingham City on Friday night in the English Skybet Championship.