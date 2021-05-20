Swansea City must do more in second leg - Andre Ayew

Sports News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: goal.com

Swansea City attacker, Andre Ayew wants the club to remain focused ahead of their Championship play-off semi-final second leg encounter with Barnsley.



The Jack Army go into Saturday’s game with an advantage after picking a valuable 1-0 away triumph in the first leg fixture at Oakwell.



Swansea is looking to earn a return to the Premier League after suffering relegation in 2018.



“The first leg was a very difficult game and we know the second leg will be too, we already knew how tough a team they are and that they deserve their place in the playoffs,” Ayew said, as reported by his club’s official website.



“We will have to be ready. The most important thing is to try and get to Wembley and do everything we can for the fans and the club.



“Everyone plays a part. [goalkeeper] Freddie [Woodman] made a great double save in the first game, and if you want to get results in these games everyone has to be ready to give a bit more.



“We have to be ready to do that again, we will stay calm, prepare well and look to try and play better again.”



Ayew has been Swansea’s danger-man this season, not only because he scored the crucial goal in the first leg fixture.



In the regular season, he netted 16 times in 43 matches, finishing as the club’s top scorer, the same as he did in the campaign before.



“We have our fans back for this one and I cannot wait, that’s a fact,” the Ghana star added.



“It was noisy at Barnsley, but we know how noisy our fans can be and we want to experience that and give them a trip to Wembley.



“But there’s a lot of work to be done, the first game was won on fine details and we know we need to do more than we did in the first leg.”



The winners of the encounter between Swansea and Barnsley will go into a grand final showdown with the victors of the second semi-final tie between Brentford and Bournemouth at Wembley.