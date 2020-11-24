Sports News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Swansea City manager not ready to take risk with fit-again Andre Ayew for Sheffield Wednesday game

Andre Ayew, Black Stars captain

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper is cautious about throwing fit-again André Ayew into their midweek Championship encounter game against Sheffield Wednesday.



Ayew missed the Swans 1-0 victory against Rotherham United over the weekend after suffering a muscle injury on national duty with Ghana.



The former Olympique Marseille forward was reported to be facing four weeks on the sidelines after his impromptu departure from the Ghana camp.



But the player is reported to have made a swift recovery from the setback ahead of their midweek clash against Sheffield Wednesday.



However, manager Steve Cooper does not want to take risks with Ayew given that they have other options in the squad.



Ayew has been key for the Welsh-based outfit’s quest for Premier League promotion, plundering 5 goals and registering 1 assist in 11 outings.

