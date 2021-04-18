Swansea City manager gives update on Andre Ayew's injury

Sports News of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper insists the club is yet to determine the extent of Ghana captain Andre Ayew's injury in the match against Wycombe.



Ayew limped off after just eight minutes with what appears to be a hamstring injury.



However, it is yet to be known the seriousness of the injury and the extent to which he will remain on the sidelines.



“With Andre, it’s too early to say,” said head coach Cooper when asked about Ayew.



“He has walked off with a hamstring, I haven’t seen him yet but we expect it will take about 24 to 48 hours to settle down and for us to know the extent of the injury.



“We don’t know yet, but you can’t walk off after eight minutes and play a few days later unless something extraordinary happens.



“I don’t want to speculate really, until it settles down and we get it scanned we won’t know the full extent of the injury.”



Swansea finished the game 2-2, after fighting back from two goals down. Ayew has been the club's top scorer this season and his absence will be a huge blow in their fight for promotion.



