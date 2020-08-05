Soccer News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Swansea City ace Andre Ayew nominated for Championship Player of the Month

Ghana Captain Andre Dede Ayew

Ghana captain and Swansea City star Andre Ayew has been selected for the Championship player of the month award, following his impressive displays in July.



The experienced forward played a key role as Swansea reached the Championships play-offs, scoring in the first leg of the semifinals against Brentford.



The 30-year old also provided two assists in the month.



The ex-Marseille man is nominated alongside Wigan’s Nathan Byrne, Leeds midfielder Pablo Hernandez, Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock and his Bees team-mate Said Benrahma, as well as West Brom playmaker Matheus Pereira.









