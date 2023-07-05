Suspended boxing promoter Alex Ntiamoah makes corruption allegations against Ghana Boxing Authority

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chief Executive Officer of the Box Office Promotions, Alex Ntiamoah has levelled corruption allegations against the leadership of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA).



Alex Ntiamoah alleges that he has become a target due to his criticism of the GBA and its president, Abraham Kotei Neequaye.



Speaking in a recent interview with Prince Dornu, the boxing promoter noted that he won’t allow his ban to stop him from exposing what he believes to be corrupt activities of the Kotei-led administration.



“I have been a target but I am not perturbed about it. Amin Lamptey being the PRO of the GBA has been going around saying that there are faceless people doing things against the GBA,” Alex Ntiamoah said.



He added, “As a boxing promoter I’m in business to make money and I make money genuinely in boxing. There are certain things going on wrongly like misappropriation, embezzlement, corruption and all with the Kotei led-administrations of the Ghana Boxing Authority.”



One specific allegation made by Ntiamoah is that the GBA has allegedly doubled the amount charged for sanctioning a boxing match on Boxrec, a platform dedicated to providing up-to-date data and records of professional boxers.



According to Ntiamoah, while promoters are charged $60 for updating their fights on Boxrec, the GBA allegedly demands $120, effectively doubling the fee. He claimed to have sent emails challenging the GBA's actions but received no response.



“Promoters who are pushing for their fights updated on Boxrec which is for instance $60, the GBA demand $120. Meaning they are doubling it and I have emails that I sent to challenge the GBA which they didn’t respond,” he stated.



Ntiamoah also criticized the GBA for supposedly imposing exorbitant fees for boxing promoter licenses, describing them as absurd and suggesting possible corrupt activities within the organization. He pointed out to contrasts in the amount charged for licenses.



Ntiamoah said, “these are the things which I think is going on there. The fees for our licenses is outrageous. The same license class some people are paying 500 cedis others are paying 1500 cedis. Its more like corrupt activities going on at the GBA.”



The GBA recently handed a two-year suspension to Ntiamoah for violating a ban on drumming and noise-making, as instructed by the Ga State and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.



JNA/KPE