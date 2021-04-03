Suspected Fulani bandits kill Miyetti Allah leader for Nasarawa- Police

BBC Pidgin of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Some unknown gunmen don kill di Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association for Nasarawa State, Mohammed Hussaini.



Di gunmen also kill one Mohammed Umar wey be Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Toto LGA at Garaku market for di State.



Di state Commissioner of Police CP Bola Longe wey confam di tori inside one statement sign by di command toktok pesin Ramhan Nansel.



CP Longe say di pipo wey commit di murder na suspected Fulani bandits and e don order make dem cari di bodyies go for post mortem.



E say dem bin receive di informate of di mata on di 2nd of April for 7pm. Di police Og come want make di public bring informate on top di case say dem go treat am as confidential.



