Surf soccer team make effort to build a field in Ghana

Sports News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

San Diego Surf Soccer Club Coach Louis Hunt is collaborating with his U15 Girls ECNL team to build a new football pitch for youth players in a small village in Ghana.



So far they have raised $5,875 toward their $12,000 goal. Hunt's aim is to help youth footballers develop at any place they can influence.



“We are and we need to be better than just a soccer club,” Hunt said.



He is a staunch supporter of Aston Villa and has a good relationship with Owusu Boakye Amando, the founder of Ghana Lions AVFC, who consists of supporters of Aston Villa in Ghana.



“Seeing many of his peers get into trouble when they no longer had direction, entering a life of crime and early pregnancy, he decided to take action,” wrote Hunt of Amando’s Ghana Lions.



“He started the Ghana Lions AVFC not to develop the next world football star but to provide the youth of his community an opportunity to develop the tools necessary to have a prosperous life, teach them self-worth, benefits of teamwork, value of friendship, honesty and understanding,” he added.



After Hunt began communicating with Amando, he found out that a pitch was needed.



“What do you need help with?”



“He said: ‘We need a pitch’,” Hunt said.



And that is where the fundraising began. They hope to reach the goal as soon as possible to make the dream a reality.