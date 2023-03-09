SuperSports presenter Julia Stuart speaks about surviving in a male-dominated space

Sports News of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Julia Stuart has worked her way to the top as a studio anchor and pitch-side reporter with SuperSports.



The renowned broadcaster in an interview on GhanaWeb TV's Sports Check hammered that the journey "wasn't easy" but a path she feels grateful to have navigated on her own.



The South African who has covered the FIFA Women's World Cup competition among many sporting events across the globe, highlighted the importance of gaining knowledge in one's field of work.



"Having started as a print reporter and understanding how to construct news stories, understanding how to start arguments from my university days. I have carried that into my presentation, in the way I ask questions. You have to be brave to ask tough questions in the face of sometimes a defeated coach...I definitely did not think I will be a SuperSports presenter or land in Ghana and people will actually know who I am," Julia Stuart told Paula Amma Broni.



Julia again urged women to give their best at their workplace to perfect their skills and also create space for others.



"I don't care about being the best-dressed, I care about being the hardest worker in the room and that is what's gotten me to where I am today...you are not going to get anywhere without putting in the hours because nothing worth having will come easy," adding "make sure you represent as a woman because if they give you a chance as a woman, there are like thousands of women who also love to get the chance. So, you have to do well so the next time if there is a woman, they will not hesitate to give her the opportunity."



The presenter who has an innate love for sports highlighted ways the Confederation of African Football (CAF) can grow interest in women's football on the continent.



Watch Sports Check below:













OPD/KPE