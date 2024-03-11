You are here: HomeSports2024 03 11Article 1920898

Sports News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Super-sub Emmanuel Mensah scores winning goal for CSM Sighetu Marmatiei in Romania

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Mensah climbed off the bench to score the match winner Mensah climbed off the bench to score the match winner

Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Mensah got on the scoreboard for CSM Sighetu Marmatiei on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

The former Young Apostle scored the only goal in the 1-0 win over Lotus Baile Felix in the third-tier.

Mensah was introduced in the 65th minute and after just five minutes on the pitch, he found the back of the net.

He has now scored 9 goals in 12 league matches.

His last goal for the club was in November, when he converted a second-half penalty to draw his side level in the 2-1 win over CSM Satu Mare at home.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment