Super Eagles of Nigeria draw 2-2 with Roberto Mancini's Saudi Arabia

Sports News of Friday, 13 October 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have played a 2-2 draw with Saudi Arabia in their international friendly held at the Estadio Municipal de Portimao in Portugal.



Kelechi Iheanacho 81st minute strike was not enough as Saudi Arabia pushed to earn a late equalizer in the 100th minute of additional time.



After a goalless first 45 minutes, Roberto Mancini's side broke the deadlock on the hour mark after Francis Uzoho failed to deal with Al-Faraj cross from the right flank.



Nigeria equalized in the 73rd minute courtesy of Bayern Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface who forced Al Amri to concede an own goal following some good piece of skill from Moses Simon.



Leicester City striker Iheanacho later gave Jose Peseiro side the lead in the with a clean left footed strike before the Saudi equalized at the death from yet another set piece which came off Calvin Bassey to send Uzoho to wrong way.



