Super Clash: Salifu Ibrahim's injury was the turning point - Ex-Asante Kotoko winger

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko winger Francis Akwafo believes Salifu Ibrahim’s injury affected Hearts of Oak during the Super Clash last Sunday.



In a highly competitive game, the two most glamorous clubs in the country locked horns at the Baba Yara Stadium in week 14 of the Ghana Premier League.



Kotoko, who were playing away to Hearts of Oak prevailed with a 3-2 win in the much-anticipated encounter.



Salifu Ibrahim had a brilliant start to the Titanic clash, setting up his outfit's opening goal. But he was forced off the game after picking up an injury in the second half.



Speaking to Kessben FM monitored by Footballghana.com, the former Kotoko winger admitted Salifu Ibrahim’s injury cost the Phobians.



“I didn’t expect such a beautiful game from both teams, I’m happy with the performance of both teams. I’m happy Kotoko won but was also impressed with how Hearts of Oak played. I don’t regret watching the game because both teams sold good football”



“Salifu Ibrahim’s injury affected Hearts of Oak. You are not truthful, if you don’t accept his injury cost the Phobians” he said.



Hearts of Oak shot into the lead through Linda Mtange but Isaac Oppong pulled parity before the halftime break.



Putting up a stellar performance, Uganda forward Steven Mukwala bagged a brace in the second half to seal victory for Kotoko. Martin Karikari reduced the deficit in the final minute for the Phobians.